Doctors remove live lizard from man's ear in China

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a lizard was successfully removed by a team of doctors from a man's ear in Guangzhou, Southern China.

It is said that the tiny reptile had crawled into the man's ear while he was taking sleeping.

According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, the man woke up with severe itching and could actually feel the lizard, ‘squirming’ inside his head. He thought that his ear had been invaded by a cockroach.

The patient went to First Affiliated Hospital at Jinan University for severe pain in his ear, but when the doctors looked inside, they discovered a live lizard in it.

As per the reports, doctors first anesthetized the reptile to prevent it from crawling further into the man’s head. They then used a pair of tweezers to pull the lizard out of the man's ear.