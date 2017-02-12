close
Doctors strategise four-year plan to help world's heaviest woman trim down

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, February 12, 2017 - 13:00
Doctors strategise four-year plan to help world's heaviest woman trim down
Representational image

New Delhi: Doctors at Saifee hospital in Mumbai have strategised a 4-year plan to help trim down the heaviest woman in the world Eman Ahmed.

As per reports, she has underwent a battery of tests already and over the next month, doctors will work on reducing water-retension issues using medicines and protein-rich diet.

 

A doctor who is spearheading the team said that they will be able to cut down 50-60 kilos with this alone which will be followed by further treatments.

She is assumed to be little over 500 kilograms but doctors aren't sure yeat as she has not been weighed since five years when she stood at 330 kilos.

First Published: Sunday, February 12, 2017 - 13:00

