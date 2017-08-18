Doctors successfully remove 3.2 kg football-sized tumour from Russian patient

New Delhi: A football-sized tumour weighing 3.2 kg was successfully removed by a team of Indian doctors from the body of a 39-year-old patient from Russia.

The tumour was gradually growing in the chest cavity of the patient.

The surgery was conducted by the team from Fortis Flt Lt Rajan Dhall Hospital in Vasant Kunj, led by Dr Sabyasachi Bal. They removed the 'Pleural' tumour that occupied a substantial amount of space around Emil Abdullaev's right lung.

'Pleural' tumours are found in the pleural space, the cavity between the lungs and chest wall that contains lubricating pleural fluid.

Bal, Director, Thoracic Onco Surgery at Fortis, in a statement on Friday said,"When the case was presented to us, it was clear that it would be extremely challenging. The cause behind such a growth is unknown. However, most of these tumours are benign and once excised completely, a relapse is highly unlikely."

Abdullaev was suffering for the past five years from breathlessness and immense discomfort, following which he underwent a series of comprehensive medical checkups.

Prior to his visit to Fortis, the patient was scheduled to undergo a surgery in Russia.

However, the doctors aborted the surgery midway, fearing that the procedure might be fatal.

Bas added,"We took the chance as the tumour was not infiltrating, making the excision successful. These tumours are not triggered by smoking. Nevertheless, the recovery in non-smokers is much faster and reaps better outcomes compared to that in a smoker."

(With IANS inputs)