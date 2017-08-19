Down's Syndrome patient wins £10,000 compensation after being banned from having physical relation with wife

New Delhi: A 38-year-old man with Down's Syndrome was awarded £10,000 compensation after social worker banned him from establishing a physical relationship with his wife.

According to a report in The Independent, the unidentified man won damages for breach of human rights after he was forced to abstain from making love for more than 15 months.

It is said that the man had enjoyed a physical relationship with his wife for five years until a consultant psychologist ruled out that he did not have the mental capacity to consent to intercourse.

As per the reports, the couple, who married in 2010, were ordered to abstain from physical relation until the husband complete a sex education course. And the wife was told by social workers that she would be committing a serious criminal offence if she gets intimate with her husband.

Reportedly, it is said that the man's local council, which is in England but cannot be identified for legal reasons, failed to provide the sex education course for more than a year.

A relative of the man took the legal action on his behalf a year after he was told to stop sleeping with his wife and asked a judge to order the council bosses to implement the sex education course.

The council has apologised for the delay in providing the sex education to the man which he was entitled.

In June last year, the man began the course and was assessed as having the capacity to consent early this year.

The council agreed to pay £10,000 damages and also some of his legal costs.