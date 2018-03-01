Drink 'grassmilk' to reduce cardiovascular disease risk, suggests study

New Delhi: A study has found that 'grassmilk', which is rich in omega-3 boosts cardiovascular health, as compared to conventional milk.

'Grassmilk' is what cows produce when they are fed 100 percent organic grass and a legume-based diet.

While omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids are essential human nutrients, consuming too much omega-6 and too little omega-3 can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease, obesity, and diabetes.

Grassmilk brings the omega-6/omega-3 ratio to a near one to one, compared to 5.7 to one in conventional whole milk, the findings showed.

Grassmilk provides by far the highest level of omega-3s – 0.05 grams per 100 grams of milk (g/100 g), compared to 0.02 g/100 g in conventional milk – a 147 percent increase in omega-3s.

Grassmilk also contains 52 percent less omega-6 than conventional milk, and 36 percent less omega-6 than organic milk.

"The near-perfect balance of omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids in grassmilk dairy products will help consumers looking for simple lifestyle options to reduce the risk of cardiovascular and other metabolic diseases," said Charles Benbrook, from Johns Hopkins University in the US.

In addition, grassmilk also has the highest average level of a valuable, heart-healthy fatty acid conjugated linoleic acid (CLA) – 0.043 g/100 g of milk, compared to 0.019 g/ 100 g in conventional milk and 0.023 g/100 g in organic, the researchers said.

Daily consumption of grassmilk dairy products could potentially improve health trends, the study noted.

Besides metabolic and cardiovascular benefits, omega-3 fatty acids and CLA is also beneficial for pregnant and lactating women, infants and children.

Various forms of omega-3 fatty acids play critical roles in the development of eyes, the brain, and the nervous system.

Adequate omega-3 intakes can also slow the loss of cognitive function among the elderly.

For the study, the team analyzed over 1,160 samples of whole grassmilk taken over three years from on-farm bulk tanks prior to any processing.

The study was published in the journal Food Science and Nutrition.

(With IANS inputs)