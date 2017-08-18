close
E-cigarettes may promote smoking among teenagers

The research, published in the journal Tobacco Control, surveyed 2,836 adolescents from 20 schools in England.

IANS| Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 23:17
E-cigarettes may promote smoking among teenagers
Image for representational purpose only

London: Researchers have identified a "robust association" between e-cigarette use among teenagers and the increased probability of smoking a cigarette within a year.

"The findings suggest that among the teenagers who had never smoked, the use of e-cigarettes was a strong predicator that within 12 months they would have tried a conventional cigarette," said lead investigator Mark Conner, Professor at University of Leeds in Britain.

Some had tried tobacco but the vast majority were non-smokers. A third had used an e-cigarette.

They were re-surveyed a year later and asked if they had tried a conventional cigarette, and how often.

Among the adolescents who had never smoked but had tried an e-cigarette, 118 out of 343 reported smoking at least one cigarette (34 per cent) over the year.

Among the group who had not smoked and never used an e-cigarette, the figure was 124 out of 1383 (just under nine per cent).

The survey data revealed that e-cigarette use was a greater risk factor for starting smoking in those with no smoking friends than for those who had a friendship network where most smoked.

"Adolescents who have used e-cigarettes and who initially have no friends who smoke may be at particular risk of starting to smoke cigarettes," study co-author Sarah Grogan from Manchester Metropolitan University said.

"This is particularly interesting as it runs contrary to the suggestion that adolescents who try e-cigarettes would have been likely to try smoking anyway due to factors such as peer pressure from friends who smoke," Grogan said.

