Eat these foods to improve your thyroid health!

New Delhi: Thyroid disorder is a conditions that affect the functions of the thyroid. Nowadays, this condition has become very common and women are more prone to it than men.

The thyroid, which is a butterfly-shaped gland located in front of the neck, makes thyroid hormone that controls the body's metabolism in many ways, including how fast you burn calories and how fast your heart beats.

Here are some foods that helps to improve your thyroid health!

Leafy greens

Include leafy greens veggies like spinach and lettuce in your daily diet as they are great source of magnesium. They are also rich in mineral that plays a huge role in your body processes.

Nuts

One should consume nuts such as cashews, almonds, and pumpkin seeds in their diet as they are excellent sources of iron and selenium supports the thyroid health.

Sea food

Consuming sea food also helps to improve thyroid health as it is high in iodine, a mineral that is crucial to an efficiently functioning thyroid. Fish, shrimp, seaweed are great sources of iodine.

Salt

Thyroid needs iodine to function properly. So, make sure that you use iodized tablet salt at home.

Eggs

Eggs are an excellent source of selenium, a mineral the helps the conversion of thyroid hormone T4 into the useable form of T3.