close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Ethiopia to host global meet on maternal, child health

Ethiopia will host an international conference on maternal and child health on August 24 and 25 under the theme "Overcoming critical obstacles to maternal and child survival".

IANS| Last Updated: Saturday, August 19, 2017 - 23:18

Rabat: Ethiopia will host an international conference on maternal and child health on August 24 and 25 under the theme "Overcoming critical obstacles to maternal and child survival".

Initiated jointly by Ethiopia and India, the conference aims to "celebrate" progress to date, share best practices and identify key milestones for achieving the sustainable development goals set out in the Global Strategy for Health of women, children and adolescents (2016-2030), according to an official statement. 

The Ethiopian government "strongly believes that the efforts and resources invested to mitigate the major critical hurdles need to be strengthened," Health Minister Yifru Berhan said on Friday. 

"We must celebrate our success, we also need a new vision, new targets and new borders," said Berhan, stressing that "it is an honour for the government of Ethiopia" to host the conference to discuss key critical challenges to maternal and child health. 

The conference will be a good opportunity for Ethiopia to inform the world about its achievements in reducing maternal and infant mortality, said the Minister. 

The infant mortality rate in Ethiopia had decreased significantly from 97 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2000 to 48 in 2016. The under-five mortality rate had decreased significantly from 166 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2000 to 67 in 2016, according to figures from the Ethiopian Demographic and Health Survey 2016. 

More than 500 participants from 25 countries were expected to attend the conference, supported by partner organisations including USAID, Unicef, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, NGOs and the private sector.

TAGS

HealthEthiopiaGlobal meetmaternalchild healthIndia

From Zee News

Shocking! 50 tumours removed from woman&#039;s uterus after three-hour surgery
Health

Shocking! 50 tumours removed from woman's uterus after...

Health

Bombay HC aids man suffering from rare genetic disorder

This new diagnostic tool may help detect heart attack, stroke risk early
Health

This new diagnostic tool may help detect heart attack, stro...

Women take note! Contraceptive pill may decrease arthritis risk
Health

Women take note! Contraceptive pill may decrease arthritis...

Doctors remove live lizard from man&#039;s ear in China
Health

Doctors remove live lizard from man's ear in China

Down&#039;s Syndrome patient wins £10,000 compensation after being banned from having physical relation with wife
Health

Down's Syndrome patient wins £10,000 compensation afte...

Death rates far higher for &#039;alternative&#039; cancer cures: Study
Health

Death rates far higher for 'alternative' cancer c...

WARNING: Hypertension during pregnancy may put women at high risk of heart disease later!
Health

WARNING: Hypertension during pregnancy may put women at hig...

11-year-old becomes youngest boy in the world to have two prosthetic hands
Health

11-year-old becomes youngest boy in the world to have two p...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video