Even after losing 242 kg in two months, Eman Ahmed will never be able to walk again

New Delhi: Eman Ahmed, who weighed almost 500 kg and was known as world's heaviest woman, has dropped down her body size to half and lost about 250 kg in just two months.

Renowned bariatric surgeon Dr Muffazal Lakdawala, who operated on the Egyptian woman on March 7 at Mumbai's Saifee Hospital, said that she can sit and her thyroid levels are normal. But she might never be able to walk again as her legs had stopped developing after the paralytic attack she suffered at age 11 and got worse after she became bed-ridden for 25 years now.

Eman was shifted to the main building of the hospital on Friday.

Her treatment for obesity is over, but she will soon be started on the next line of treatment, which is related to her neurology.

Doctors are planning to cut off 50 kg more and bring it down to 200 kg so that she can undergo a CT scan, which will help diagnose the effects of a stroke she suffered three years ago.

The plan to send her back to her home in Egypt’s Alexandria after four months has been postponed until her neurological treatment is over.

Earlier, Eman's tests revealed that she has a rare genetic defect that has made her abnormally obese. The gene identified as the cause of obesity in Eman is a 'homozygous missense variant' in the LEPR gene.

Doctors treating the 36-year-old Eman had said that she could be the only known person to have such genetic defect.