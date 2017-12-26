Experts identify nine key factors to help you live a longer life

New Delhi: Human longevity has long since been a topic of heated debate among scientists and medical experts.

While some studies have shown evidence that the lifespan of a human being cannot exceed 115 years, others have revealed contradictory results and the debate continues.

However, experts have analysed the 'blue zones' around the world and come up with two main factors that increase our longevity – having a healthy lifestyle and a reason to live.

According to news.com.au, led by American researcher Dan Buettner, these "blue zones" were analysed to see why their residents seemed to live longer by a team of specialists, including doctors, anthropologists, demographers, nutritionists, and epidemiologists.

The nine key factors to longevity identified by researchers are:

Intense and regular physical activity while undertaking daily duties. These people do not live a sedentary lifestyle.

Reduction of stress, which can involve taking the time-out for regular habits such as taking a nap in Mediterranean societies, praying or conducting a tea ceremony in Japan.

"Hara hachi bu" – a Confucian teaching that suggests we only eat until we are 80 percent full.

Having an "ikigai" – a Japanese word used to define the "reasons for being" and why we wake up every morning.

Prioritising a diet that is rich in plant-based products and reducing the intake of meat, fish and dairy products.

Moderate consumption of alcoholic beverages.

Being part of social groups that promote healthy habits.

Interacting with religious communities.

Building and maintaining solid relationships with family.

