हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi air pollution

Experts stress stricter implementation of laws to combat pollution

Fuel substitution policy, quicker transition to BS VI norms, electric charging points across the nation, holding authorities accountable could be some measures to cope air pollution.

Experts stress stricter implementation of laws to combat pollution
Image courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi: Expressing alarm over air pollution in the national capital, experts and stakeholders on Sunday stressed stricter enforcement of environmental laws, stronger legal and institutional frameworks and technological capacity of pollution control boards to tackle grave challenges to public health.

Interacting at an event organised by the Jindal School of Government and Public Policy here, experts and senior government officials suggested a fuel substitution policy, quicker transition to BS VI norms, electric charging points across the country for vehicles, regulatory performance index and holding authorities accountable, spreading awareness, community kilns, green fund among other measures to counter air pollution.

Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev emphasized the need for joint efforts by the government and citizens as well as greater coordination among various agencies. He suggested a two-pronged strategy that includes fixing accountability of field-level staff responsible for combating pollution along with convergence of efforts made by various stakeholders from policy-making to implementation level. Bhure Lal, Chairman, Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority, pointed to the socio-economic dimensions of pollution, saying"our pollution levels need to be reduced drastically, almost by 70 per cent to enable us to lead a clean and healthy life."

Founding Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, Naveen Jindal, said the ill-effects of air pollution can reduce life span by ten years and recommended citizens' active participation along with government measures. Delivering the key note address, Former National Green Tribunal Chairperson, Justice Swatanter Kumar, said unauthorised colonies were a major challenge to sanitation and waste treatment.

"This adds to the overall crisis of environmental degradation. The government cannot act in isolation and needs people's support. Academia is the best source of bringing ideas and innovations for the betterment of society." Vice-Chancellor of the O.P. Jindal Global University, C. Raj Kumar said: "We need to highlight the major sources of environmental degradation and come up with effective solutions. We will be partnering with the government, providing intellectual support and come up with effective solutions that can reach the implementation stage"

Tags:
Delhi air pollutionMeasures to control air pollutionVijay Kumar DevJindal School of Government and Public PolicyJustice Swatanter Kumar

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close