Exposure to higher levels of air pollution may up cardiovascular disease risk
New York: A new study has revealed that exposure to higher levels of air pollution may increase the risk of developing cardiovascular disease by lowering levels of high-density lipoprotein (HDL), commonly known as "good" cholesterol.
The study showed that higher exposure to black carbon, a marker of traffic-related pollution, is significantly associated with a lower "good" cholesterol level.
The lead author Griffith Bell from the University of Washington School of Public Health in Seattle said, ''The lower levels of HDL observed with high levels of air pollution "may put individuals at a higher risk for cardiovascular disease down the line".
In the study of 6,654 middle-aged and older US adults from diverse ethnic backgrounds, participants living in areas with high levels of traffic-related air pollution tended to have lower HDL levels.
Higher particulate matter exposure over three months was associated with a lower HDL particle number, the researchers said.
Changes in HDL levels may already appear after brief and medium-length exposures to air pollution, the authors noted.
Men and women responded to air pollutants differently. While HDL was lower at higher pollution exposure for both sexes, but the magnitude was greater in women.
The findings are part of the Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis, an ongoing US study examining the lifestyle factors that predict development of cardiovascular disease.
The study was published in the journal Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis, and Vascular Biology.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- When will India adopt America-Israel policy on terrorism?
- Punjab: Baby girl weighs more than 17 kgs at just eight months
- BJP National Executive meet: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Bhubaneswar
- Indian govt launches unique concept to earn by recycling waste
- Muslim Personal Law Board meet to discuss the issue of triple talaq
- IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma takes a flying, one-handed catch to dismiss AB de Villiers — WATCH
- Two hat-tricks in a single day! Samuel Badree, Andrew Tye light up IPL 10 – Watch Video
- Porn video played on advertisement display at Rajiv Chowk metro station in Delhi, clip goes viral
- Rising Pune Supergiant skipper Steve Smith not bothered about MS Dhoni's form woes
- IPL 2017: Shikhar Dhawan destroys tactical laptop, fuming SRH coach VVS Laxman rips apart analyst — MUST WATCH