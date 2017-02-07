Farah Khan encourages couples who can't conceive to opt for IVF; calls it a 'blessing'

New Delhi: Gone are the days when the term 'In Vitro Fertilization' came with an attached stigma. Today, more and more couples who are experiencing problems in conceiving through natural process, are opting for IVF.

IVF is the process of manually combining an egg and sperm in a laboratory dish, and then transferring the embryo to the uterus.

Bollywood's ace director-choreographer and reality show judge Farah Khan is one celebrity who went for IVF after marriage and gave birth to triplets – two daughters and a son.

Now, voicing her experience with the IVF process, Farah Khan has encouraged couples who can't conceive to give IVF a chance.

Calling IVF a blessing, Khan who is married to Shirish Kunder recalled how they had failed attempts of trying to have a baby naturally for two years, before they went for the IVF treatment.

She said, "IVF is a blessing and I am really thankful as it has changed my life. A lot of factors today make it difficult for some couples to conceive, but we have solutions in the form of treatments. And I strongly believe in IVF, it helped me conceive my angels.

"Being persistent, positive and patient towards the procedure paid off. And if IVF can change my life, it could change yours too," Farah, who became a mother at the age of 43, said in a statement.

The 52-year-old in association with Merck, pioneers in treatment of infertility, recently released a video for the cause. It features a personal memoir of Farah's journey to parenthood.

She shares a vivid recollection of her fears, challenges, doubts and ultimately her story of hope, belief and positivity towards IVF that led her to become a mother.

Merck released this video as part of their 'Parents of Fertility' awareness initiative that helps and supports couples in India through this journey of parenthood.

Speaking about the campaign, Anand Nambiar, Managing Director, Merck India, said: "We are happy to share that our awareness efforts now have a new face and voice with actor, director and choreographer Farah Khan, coming on board as a Cause Ambassador for our 'Parents of Fertility' digital awareness initiative.

"Merck has taken many small steps over the years to spread awareness on infertility as we understand that seeking treatment is emotionally and physically challenging. With this video we expect to reach out to millions of couples seeking help with the message that infertility can be dealt with and one should not lose hope and seek help of specialists to fulfil their dream."

(With IANS inputs)