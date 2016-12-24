Five simple tips to prevent bloating!
New Delhi: Bloating is the condition where the belly is feeling swollen after eating. It is mainly caused by drinking carbonated beverages and gassy foods like cabbage. Well, many might not be aware what causes bloating. But one can prevent bloating by simply eliminating certain food items that causes the stomach problem.
Here are some things which you can do to prevent bloating:
Eat slowly
Do not eat food too fast as you might end up gulping down a lot of air as you eat, which leads to bloating. So, eat slowly and take at least 30 minutes to finish a meal.
Exercise regularly
If you want to prevent bloating then start exercising as leading a sedentary life and not moving around after having a meal may result in accumulation of gas and bloating. One should do 10-minute walk or work-out every day to improve your overall health.
Drink lots of water
Start drinking lots of water as it not only aids in digestion but also keeps bloating at bay.
Quit smoking
One should quit smoking as inhaling smoke causes you to swallow more air which leads to excessive gas accumulation in the stomach, causing bloating.
