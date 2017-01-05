Five simple ways to prevent cold!
New Delhi: Cold is the most common viral infections which we all have suffered frequently. But one can prevent the infections by following certain hygiene habits.
Here are some simple tips to prevent cold:
Cover your mouth
Whenever you sneeze, always cover your mouth with a tissue paper. If you don't have one then, cough into your elbow or sleeve as it prevents the spread of germs.
Use hand sanitizers
Always keep hand sanitizers with you, especially when you are out or travelling. Use them after you have sneezed or coughed. As most of them are alcohol based and kill microorganisms instantly, it also helps to prevent cross-contamination and the spread of infections.
Stay indoors
When you have a cough and cold, the best thing you can do is stay indoors. As your immunity is already low, going out in the open will makeyou more susceptible to other infections. You might spread the infections to others as well.
Wash hands regularly
Oen should wash their hands regualrly, especially after a sneeze or cough.
