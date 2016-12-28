Five superfoods every pregnant woman should eat!

New Delhi: Pregnant women should eat the healthiest and best foods as it is the main source of nutrition for their baby. Eating a healthy balanced diet keep expectant mothers healthy to face all the stress, strains of pregnancy, labour and also boosts their baby's growth.

Here are some superfoods every pregnant woman should inlcude in their diet:

Broccoli

Pregnant women should include broccoli in their daily diet as it is packed with an adequate amounts of calcium, manganese and potassium and contributes towards stronger bone development in the fetus.

Leafy green vegetables

Expectant mothers should consume lots of leafy green vegetables, especially spinach and fenugreek, as they are rich sources of folic acid or folate. Folic acid is an important nutrient for your unborn baby.

Tofu

Being a rich source of calcium, iron, manganese vitamin A and K and folic acid, tofu can be an excellent snack or a salad ingredient for an expectant mum.

Fruits

Women should lots of fruits everyday during their pregnancy. All expectant mothers should consume fruits that contains rich amount of antioxidants, Vitamin C like musk melons, strawberries, grapes and oranges. Apples helps to relieve constipation a common pregnancy woe, being fibre-rich.

Eggs

Being the best source of first class proteins, low in calories and packed with high-quality omega-3 fatty acids, eggs are also a good source of folic acid, choline and iron and helps to keep the amniotic membranes strong and prevents birth defects in the fetus.