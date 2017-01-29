Five things you should never do if you have UTI

New Delhi: A urinary tract infection (UTI) is an infection that occures in any part of your urinary system - kidneys, ureters, bladder and urethra. And the infection can lead to symptoms like frequent urination, pelvic pain and more. And certain activities can worsen the symptoms.

Here are some things you should avoid if you have UTI:

Not drinking water

As frequent urination may put you off from gulping down a glass of water, but it is the best way to make the bacteria fester in the bladder. So, drinking lots of water regularly and urinating can help clean the walls of the urinary tract.

Holding your pee

One should not hold their pee as it could be setting up for urinary tract for major issues. So, retaining your urine means you are also holding on to all the germs that are floating in your bladder.

Not taking antibiotics

Though, the pain may get relief just after two doses of the antibiotic, but do not halt the treatment too soon, as you are only building the bacteria’s defences against the medicine, thus rendering the antibiotic useless.

Self-medication

One should not try self- medication as it will only allow the infection to spread. So, do not wait too long to start the treatment as it can progress from a bladder infection to an acute kidney infection.