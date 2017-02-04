FMRI cancer registry finds highest cases from Haryana, Delhi

New Delhi: Highest number of cancer cases in 2014 were reported from Haryana followed by Delhi at a leading hospital in Gurgaon which has set up a registry to study the prevalence and trends of the disease.

Fortis Memorial Research Institute (FMRI) instituted the registry in 2013, seeking to address challenges that exist in the availability of updated oncological data and figures for the public as well as key stakeholders.

"Out of 15,664 hospital visits of cancer entries reported in 2014 (at FMRI), about 2,157 (13.8 per cent) were new cancer cases with 1,191 (55.2 per cent) of these being males and women accounting for 966 (44.8 per cent) cases.

"The median age at diagnosis of cancer was 54 years in males and 52.4 years in females. The highest number of cancer cases recorded from Indian states were from Haryana at 39.6 per cent followed by Delhi at 27.3 and Uttar Pradesh at 12.7 per cent," hospital authorities said, quoting from the registry.

Cancer is a major cause of death in India. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), there will be 17.3 lakh new cases of cancer by the year 2020, with breast, cervix and lung cancers being the most prominent.

The ICMR has already instituted the National Cancer Registry Program (NCRP) to establish a demographic profile of cancer patients. FMRI recently released the data of their registry.

Besides, of all new cases at FMRI, tobacco-related cancers constituted 23.4 per cent of all cancers in males and 8.8 per cent of all cancers in females.

"In males, lung (31.2 pc) was the common site followed by urinary bladder (16.5 pc), mouth (16.5 pc), tongue (11.8) and larynx (10). In females, cancer of the lung (36.5 per cent) was leading, followed by oesophagus (18.8), urinary bladder (15.3), mouth (12.9) and tongue (10.6)," according to the registry.

Paediatric cancers account for 5.8 per cent of the total cancer cases reported at FMRI during this period. The total paediatric cancer load among boys and girls were 6.6 per cent and 4.9 per cent respectively.

World Cancer Day is being marked today across the globe to raise awareness and to encourage its prevention, detection and management.

"Non-communicable diseases account for 53 per cent of all deaths in India, out of which cancer accounts for 6 per cent. The purpose of a cancer registry program is to collect data as per age, gender, geographical distributions, type of cancer, site of cancer, grading and staging of cancer (to evaluate degree of invasion and metastasis), management, morbidity and mortality.

"Such a database is critical for yearly mapping of prevalence, future planning of resources, assessment of preventive measures and charting important disease trends," Executive Director, FMRI, Vinod Raina said.