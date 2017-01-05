Following in mommy's steps: Iceland's first baby born in 1980 gives birth to first one of 2017!

New Delhi: The new year started on a blessed note for Katrín Guðjónsdóttir, a woman from Iceland. In 1980, Katrin became the first baby born in Iceland in that year. 37 years later, she gave birth to a baby boy who is now the first Icelandic baby born in 2017!

The baby was born merely three minutes after the clock struck 12:00 on January 1, 2017, without complications at Selfoss Hospital in Southwest Iceland.

Katrin was already a mother of two before the latest addition to her family, who now shares her birthday too!

“We joked about it yesterday that he may be the first baby of the year, but never believed this could happen,” the 37-year-old told BBC News. “It would be too surreal.”