Following in mommy's steps: Iceland's first baby born in 1980 gives birth to first one of 2017!
New Delhi: The new year started on a blessed note for Katrín Guðjónsdóttir, a woman from Iceland. In 1980, Katrin became the first baby born in Iceland in that year. 37 years later, she gave birth to a baby boy who is now the first Icelandic baby born in 2017!
The baby was born merely three minutes after the clock struck 12:00 on January 1, 2017, without complications at Selfoss Hospital in Southwest Iceland.
Katrin was already a mother of two before the latest addition to her family, who now shares her birthday too!
“We joked about it yesterday that he may be the first baby of the year, but never believed this could happen,” the 37-year-old told BBC News. “It would be too surreal.”
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Bengaluru shame: CCTV footage of two boys molesting a girl on New Year's eve
- TMC supporters attack BJP office in Kolkata
- What effect will Samajwadi Party family feud have on UP elections?
- Budget session to begin on January 31; Arun Jaitley to present budget on February 1
- Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar sworn in as 44th Chief Justice of India
- 7-phase polls in UP, 2-phase in Manipur, single phase in Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand; counting on March 11
- Now, Airtel offers free 3GB of 4G data every month till December, 2017
- Australia vs Pakistan: Peter Handscomb gets out in strangest way — WATCH
- Mumbai blasts mastermind Dawood Ibrahim's assets worth Rs 15,000 cr seized in UAE
- Spotted: Clouds that pilots try to avoid – ISS astronaut Thomas Pesquet shares stunning photograph!
Top Videos
-
Samajwadi Party feud: What is brewing between Mulayam Singh and Akhilesh Yadav?
-
Police arrest 4 accused of molestation on December 31 in Bengaluru
-
Actor Akshay Kumar furious over Dec 31 molestation in Bengaluru; shares video expressing concern
-
Will elections in five states be a litmus test of demonetisation move?