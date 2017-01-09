Food poisoning? Try these simple home remedies!

New Delhi: Food poisoning is an illness caused by consuming contaminated food with bacteria, viruses, parasites or toxins. The common symptoms of the illness includes nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and cramps. Food poisoning is usually self-treatable and resolves within days to weeks.

Though there are medicines available for the illness, but one can also opt for natural remedies to treat it.

Here are some home remedies to treat food poisoning:

Ginger

Take a tablespoon of honey with a few drops of ginger juice to reduce inflammation and pain.

Cumin

Add a tablespoon of crushed cumin seeds to the soup to soothe the inflammation.

Basil

Taking juice of basil leaves with water empty stomach in the morning enhances digestive power.

Lemon

Squeeze juice of a lemon and add a pinch of sugar to it and drink, or you can even add lemon to your tea.

Peppermint tea

