Fortis Hospital introduces new treatment for varicose veins

Fortis Hospital here has introduced a new technique to treat varicose veins that is less painful than the traditional method.

IANS| Last Updated: Saturday, June 17, 2017 - 00:36

Chandigarh: In a first in India, Fortis Hospital here has introduced a new technique to treat varicose veins that is less painful than the traditional method, the hospital said on Friday.

Varicose veins are enlarged and twisted veins. Although the condition can occur in any part of the body, it is especially seen in legs.

The technique, called Mechanico Chemical Ablation of the Varicose Veins (MOCA), is simple and does not require application of anaesthesia. 

"A special catheter is inserted in the vein of the patient and vein is ablated along with foam sclerotherapy," said Ravul Jindal, Director, (Vascular Surgery) Fortis Hospital, Mohali, in a statement.

As against traditional method that requires anaesthesia and hospitalisation, the technique is designed to plug any chances of its recurrence or a trail of multiple cuts.

"The new treatment is not only less painful but can treat a leg in 20 minutes and within two hours, the patient can go home. It is important that an expert like vascular surgeon performs this surgery," Jindal stated.

Some of the most common symptoms of varicose veins are purple or blue color twisted veins. The situation becomes painful when there is a heavy feeling in the leg or burning, throbbing, muscle cramping and swelling in lower legs. One can experience worsened pain after sitting or standing for a long durations.

"The disease marks an indication of a malfunction of venous system and should be evaluated by a vascular surgery specialist," Jindal said.

TAGS

varicose veinsFortis hospitaltwisted veinsVeinsAnaesthesia

