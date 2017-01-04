France to suspend sale of Vitamin D after baby's death
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 13:03
The baby had been fed the supplement which was followed by the tragic death of the infant
New Delhi: France has decided to suspend sale of Vitamin D supplement after the death of a 10-day old baby last month.
As per reports, the baby had been fed the supplement which was followed by the tragic death of the infant.
The decision was taken as a precaution by France's ANSM agency that oversees the safety of medicines and health products, Health Minister Marisol Touraine said in a statement.
The move comes after a newborn baby died on December 21 after being administered Uvesterol D, which is prescribed for Vitamin D deficiency among young children.
ANSM has previously issued warnings about how the supplement is administered, following cases of illness especially among premature babies and newborns under one month.
(With AFP inputs)
First Published: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 13:03
