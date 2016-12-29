Gastric problems? Avoid eating these foods!

New Delhi: Do you often suffer from gastric problem? It is caused by a number of things including excessive alcohol consumption, chronic vomiting, consistent stress, and certain medications. Eating a healthy diet is very important as it helps to improve the discomfort and symptoms that occur with it. But there are certain foods which you must avoid for a few days till the symptoms subside.

Here are some common foods to avoid if you are fighting gastric woes:

Cabbage

Avoid eating this veggie as it is very difficult to digest and can lead to indigestion, stomach cramps and gastric problems after eating it, especially at night.

Potato

Who doesn’t like potatoes? But if you have trouble dealing with gastric problems, it is wise to stay away from this vegetable. Potatoes are loaded with starch, which hinders digestion and when eaten with legumes, it worsens your gastric problems.

Watermelon

Because of its high water and mineral content, this juicy fruit increases the time spent in the intestine, hampering digestion. Moreover, it also contains sugar mannitol which leads to bloating and flatulence.

Cucumber

Eating cucumber at night is not good for stomach as it can cause gastric problem as it is loaded with water and fibre, which slows down the digestion process leading to the formation of gas. This is why you feel bloated at night after eating cucumbers.

Sweet lime

Too much of sweet lime can affect digestion and worsen your condition? Beign a rich source of vitamin C, it can irritate the stomach lining and hence, one should restrict from drinking sweet lime juice.