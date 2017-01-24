Give your health a boost with the benefits of sesame oil!

New Delhi: One of the first oil seeds known to humankind, sesame seeds have been widely employed in culinary as well as traditional medicines for their wholesome, nutritious, prophylactic, and remedial properties.

Known for their nutritional content in seed form, they are highly valued for their rancid-resistant oil.

The unique blend of antioxidants in sesame oil makes it beneficial as both an edible oil and a topical application.

Its rich aroma and nutty flavor have made it a favourite ingredient and a topping for bread and grain products, crackers, sushi, cakes, soups, breading for fish and meat.

Sesame seed oil, also known as gingerly oil, is a good source of various nutrients, including flavonoid, phenolic antioxidants, omega-6 fatty acids, dietary fiber, and vitamins.

Sesame oil also features prominently in traditional remedies and massage therapies – a nod to its many benefits!

Listed below, are a number of reasons why you should include sesame oil in your daily diet. Have a look!

1. Controls hypertension:

Because of its rich source of the compound sesamin, sesame oil can help control hypertension. Studies have showed significant improvement in both systolic and diastolic pressure, along with reduction in body weight and body mass index (BMI).

2. Controls cholesterol:

Sesame oil is a known anti-inflammatory and can reduce the formation of blood clots, suppress abnormal heart rhythms, dilate blood vessels, and lower lipid content in the blood. The linoleic acid content, which makes up 35–50 percent of the fatty acids in sesame oil, lowers blood cholesterol, which subsequently helps lower your risk of heart disease.

3. Prevents cancer:

The sesamin content in sesame oil also helps keep cancer at bay. Various studies have shown that sesamin inhibits growth of cancer in prostate, pancreas, lung, colon, and breast. It also reduces the cell damage that is usually brought on by radiation administered as cancer treatment.

4. Relieves pain:

Sesame oil is an antioxidant that promotes regulation of inflammation in the body. The oil also acts as an antipyretic and analgesic, reducing inflammation and relieving pain.

5. Combats cold and flu:

Sesame oil is also antiviral and can help fight cold and sinusitis. When applied nasally, it can clear nasal congestion quite effectively. It also reduces the formation of nasal crusts.