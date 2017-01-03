Give your skin a fruity blast – Combat acne with these five fruits!

New Delhi: Acne is like an unwanted guest, that always pop up whenever they like, at an inconvenient time, or rather absolutely love to appear at the most crucial moments.

Getting ready for a party? Have a big date? Have an important interview? Not to worry, acne will definitely make an appearance right before that.

Acne is a problem that affects various parts of your body. Although the face is always a target, especially in the growing-up years, acne is a skin condition that may continue up to several years.

They are undoubtedly a huge nuisance and if touched or popped, can cause unwanted scars and marks and also spread infections.

To get rid of them, most people resort to medicines, creams or worse, try to cover them up with expensive cosmetics which causes further problems due to all the chemicals the products contain.

Then there are those, who use natural remedies like DIY face packs and masks. Going natural is definitely the right way, especially when you're dealing with such a sensitive skin condition.

Therefore, to make things more easier for you, we have compiled a list of five such fruits which have been shown to be effective against acne.

You can use them in face packs or consume them in their natural form. Scroll down to find out what they are!

1. Apples:

Apples are super convenient and can double up as a grab-and-go snack. The water content in apples is high and they are also full of beneficial nutrients that can help promote healthy skin. Pectin is one of the key nutrients found in the rosy fruit, along with nutrients like vitamins C, E, and A, which help maintain a healthy complexion. You can either apply apple pulp directly on to the skin or eat them as they are.

2. Bananas:

Apart from being widely known for boosting energy levels, bananas are a powerhouse of health and a great choice for people fighting the battle with acne. Thanks to their unique probiotic properties, bananas help bolster the good bacteria that reside inside all of us. They also make the skin smooth and supple and maintain its glow. Bananas can also be used on the face in a mashed form as a mask.

3. Papaya:

Known for being rich in vitamin A, papaya contains some of the most beneficial nutrients required for healthy skin. Its vitamin C content helps in the production of collagen which is one of the building blocks of cells and tissues that make up the skin. Papain, an enzyme that papaya is full of, helps reduce inflammation and redness.

4. Lemons:

Lemons always give a fresh feeling and have been known to act as antioxidants for the body by flushing out all the toxins. You can mix lemon juice with water in a drink or apply it directly to your face, either way, it is an amazing way to rid itself of dead skin cells and promote new cell growth. Lemons are known as natural cleansers and can also help you keep dust and grime at bay.

5. Avocado:

Known across the world as a healthy superfood, avocados are highly rich in vitamin E. Vitamin E is a powerful antioxidant which is believed to be very beneficial for the body’s ability to heal itself and can help prevent breakouts or heal existing ones. Avocados help the skin maintain its moisture and promotes healthy skin.