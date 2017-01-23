Glucose supplements to women during childbirth may shorten labour time
Toronto: A new study has found that glucose supplements given to women during childbirth, especially for the first birth, may shorten the labour time.
A prolonged labour, or a failure to progress, is a labour which takes more than 20 hours for first-time mothers and more than 14 hours for mothers who have given birth before.
It is not only defined by the duration, it is regarded as prolonged as cervical dilation takes place at less than 1 centimetre per hour. And prolonged labour can be harmful to maternal and foetal health.
As per findings, because glucose supplementation is known to improve muscle performance, adding glucose to the intravenous hydration solution women receive during childbirth could accelerate labour.
Josianne Pare from the University of Sherbrooke in Quebec, Canada, "Glucose supplementation significantly reduces the total length of labour without increasing the rate of complication. This is great news for women experiencing induced labour".
Around 200 pregnant women were randomly assigned for the study to receive either a standard hydration solution containing salt and water or a solution containing glucose, salt and water.
The results showed that the median duration of labour was 76 minutes shorter in the group of women who had received glucose during chilbirth.
However, "there was no difference in the mode of delivery -- caesarean section, forceps, etc. -- or the neonatal well-being measures," Pare said.
Thus, being a low-cost and safe intervention, glucose should be the solute of choice during labour, the researchers recommended.
The findings will be presented at the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine's annual meeting, in Quebec.
(With IANS inputs)
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Delhi: Taxi driver dies as BMW rams into car near IIT
- Train accident in Andhra Pradesh leaves many people dead
- UP Assembly Elections: Akhilesh Yadav releases party's manifesto
- DNA: Analyzing the harmful effects of selfies
- UP elections: Rajnath Singh's Son, Rita Bahuguna Joshi in BJP second list of candidates
- LIVE: Jallikattu Bill passed in Tamil Nadu Assembly; didn't use force on crowd, says Chennai Police Commissioner
- Naresh Agrawal breaks silence on leaving Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party and joining BJP
- India vs England, 3rd ODI: MS Dhoni felicitated at Eden Gardens — VIDEOS INSIDE
- International Space Station – When, where and how to spot ISS
- Karnataka: Baby with four legs, two male sex organs born in Raichur