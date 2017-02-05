Government appeals to all to join hands to create awarenss on cancer

Coimbatore: Expressing concern over rise in acid reflux cancer, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao today appealed to doctors, educational institutions, NGOs and voluntary organisations to join hands to create awareness among people by frequently organising camps for early diagnosis and prevention of cancers.

Dietary habits, consumption of junk and spicy foods, and also alcohol, have been the major cause leading to increase in food pipe cancer and the need for adopting healtjy dietary habits should be emphasised on public, Rao said.

Speaking after inaugurating a Robotic Surgery Centre at GEM Hospital here, Rao said that introduction of this type of surgery and 4K and 3D tech facility at the Gem Hospital and Research Centre, will cater to the health needs of the patients in general and to those suffering from abdominal ailments in particular.

Referring to ancient India's contribution to medical science, particularly Shshruta and Charaka Rao appealed to the members of Corporate and Multi-Speciality hospitals to extend all possible support to revive the spirit of research and innovation in the field of medicine.