Government has taken several initiatives to give healthcare to all: President Pranab Mukherjee

New Delhi: In his address to joint sitting session of Parliament on the first day of the Budget Session, President Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday said that the government has taken several initiatives to assure healthcare to all.

The president said Mission Indradhanush, an immunisation programme, is one of them which has so far helped 55 lakh children get immunised against several diseases.

"My government has taken several initiatives in the healthcare sector, basically to make it affordable for the poor section," said Mukherjee.

Mukherjee also referred to the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Scheme - a government initiative - that helped healthcare and medicines reach the poorest section of the society.

Mukherjee also said that the government's Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (PMSMA) initiatives will assure that pregnant women are well taken care of.

"Under this scheme pregnant women on the ninth of every month will get fixed-day assured, comprehensive and quality antenatal care," he added.

For the first time in India the Union Budget will be presented on February 1, Wednesday.

(With IANS inputs)