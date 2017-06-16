close
Government to provide 'free condoms' in high-fertility districts

The initiative will be rolled out in 146 districts across seven high-focus states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Assam, where fertility rate is believed to be 3 or more.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 - 13:17
Government to provide &#039;free condoms&#039; in high-fertility districts
Representational image

New Delhi: In order to promote family planning, the Health Ministry has planned to provide free condoms in 146 districts where fertility rate is high.

The government believes that this step will help in population stabilisation.

The initiative will be rolled out in 146 districts across seven high-focus states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Assam, where fertility rate is believed to be 3 or more.

 

The national average fertility rate is 2.1.

Reportedly, these states are believed to account for almost 28 percent of the ccountry's population.

During a press conference, Health Minister J P Nadda said on Thursday, “Mission Parivar Vikas launched in mission mode is aimed at strengthening services in 146 high-focus high-fertility districts in seven most populous states of our country. It will adopt a multipronged approach for intensified family planning services and initiatives by delivering assured services, building additional capacity for enhanced service delivery, ensuring commodity security and through new promotional schemes specifically designed for these districts.”

The government has planned to place condom boxes at locations such as health facilities and Gram Panchayat Bhavan.

