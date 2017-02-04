H1N1 cases on the rise in Coimbatore; four more reported
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, February 4, 2017 - 23:52
Representational image
New Delhi: H1N1 virus (swine flu) are on the rise as four new cases of people infected with swine flu have been reported.
As six persons are already undergoing treatment in the hospital, four more, including two women were admitted last evening, hospital sources said.
All the four tested positive for H1N1 virus and have been kept in a special ward, they said.
However, the number of those receiving treatment in private hospitals is not known, they added.
The disease has claimed the lives of four persons during the last 10 days, including a one-year-old boy from Salem, who died in a private hospital here, prompting the district authorities to expedite efforts to prevent its spread.
(With PTI inputs)
First Published: Saturday, February 4, 2017 - 23:52
