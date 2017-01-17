Heart disease risk: Genetics vs lifestyle choices – Which is higher?
New Delhi: Heart disease is the single largest cause of death in India, with heart attack claiming one life every 33 seconds, making it responsible for one-third of all deaths caused by heart conditions.
Currently the country is seeing nearly two million heart attacks a year and majority of the victims are youngsters, as per cardiologists.
Heart disease, also known as cardiovascular disease, is also the number one killer in the Unites States.
Most people have a family history for heart disease that increases an individual's risk of developing the condition, but lifestyle choices can play an important role in lowering one's risk.
Research suggests that in adults with a high genetic risk, healthy lifestyle choices can help cut heart disease in half. This indicates that while certain conditions like heart disease, cancer, diabetes run in the families, one's choices and lifestyle factors can make a big difference.
Healthy lifestyle choices may include-
- Eating a healthy diet that contains of plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, while cutting down on processed foods
- Not smoking o quitting it if you smoke
- Maintaining a healthy weight
- Regular exercise – at least five days a week for 30 minutes.
Choosing healthy lifestyle habits isn't easy, but it's worth trying it. It can delay or even beat inherited risks.
