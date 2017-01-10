Heartburn pills in pregnancy may increase asthma risk in children!

London: This news is for all expecting mothers. Women shouldn't take heartburn medication during their pregnancy as it may trigger childhood asthma.

A new study suggests that to-be mothers taking this medication during pregnancy increases the risk of developing asthma in babies as they grow.

A review of the findings has found that babies whose mothers had been prescribed with medicines to treat acid reflux during pregnancy were more prone to asthma in childhood.

Professor Aziz Sheikh, Co-director, Asthma UK Centre for Applied Research, University of Edinburgh, "Our study reports an association between the onset of asthma in children and their mothers' use of acid-suppressing medication during pregnancy".

Earlier, the scientists had suggested that use of these medicines may increase the risk of allergies in the unborn baby through impacting on the immune system but studies to investigate a link have been inconclusive.

The researchers, led by the Universities of Edinburgh and Tampere in Finland, reviewed eight previous studies involving more than 1.3 million children.

The research had examined healthcare registries and prescription databases linking information about both mothers and children.

The team found that babies born to mothers who had been prescribed acid-blocking drugs during pregnancy were at least one third more likely to have visited a doctor for symptoms of asthma.

"The study points us towards something that needs further investigation which is why we need to see more research carried out into the causes of asthma," added Samantha Walker, Director of Policy and Research at Asthma UK.

However, the experts say the potential link is not conclusive and mothers-to-be should follow the existing guidelines and consult with a doctor or nurse if symptoms continue.

"The association could be caused by a separate factor and that further research is needed to determine whether the medicines affect the health of children," the researchers noted in the study published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.

(With IANS inputs)