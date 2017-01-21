close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
»

Heavy alcohol use in adolescence alters cortical excitability in brain: Study

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, January 22, 2017 - 00:53
Heavy alcohol use in adolescence alters cortical excitability in brain: Study
Image for representational purpose only

London: A new study has found that adolescents who uses heavy alcohol for a long time can alter cortical excitability and functional connectivity in the brain.

The study was conducted by a team of researchers from the University of Eastern Finland and Kuopio University Hospital. They have observed that these alterations in physically and mentally healthy but heavy drinking adults.

The findings noted,"The cortical response to the transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) pulse was stronger among alcohol users. They demonstrated greater overall electrical activity in the cortex as well as greater activity associated with the gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) neuro-transmission system".

It analysed the effects of heavy adolescent drinking on the electrical activity and excitability of the cortex.

Researchers noted that alcohol use caused significant alterations in both electrical and chemical neuro-transmission among the study participants, although none of them fulfilled the diagnostic criteria of a substance abuse disorder.

"For young people whose brain is still developing, heavy alcohol use is especially detrimental," the study published in Addiction Biology added.

The use of alcohol may be more detrimental to a developing brain than previously thought, although it takes time for alcohol-related adverse effects to manifest in a person's life.

(With IANS inputs)

First Published: Saturday, January 21, 2017 - 23:51

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.