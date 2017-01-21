Heavy alcohol use in adolescence alters cortical excitability in brain: Study
London: A new study has found that adolescents who uses heavy alcohol for a long time can alter cortical excitability and functional connectivity in the brain.
The study was conducted by a team of researchers from the University of Eastern Finland and Kuopio University Hospital. They have observed that these alterations in physically and mentally healthy but heavy drinking adults.
The findings noted,"The cortical response to the transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) pulse was stronger among alcohol users. They demonstrated greater overall electrical activity in the cortex as well as greater activity associated with the gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) neuro-transmission system".
It analysed the effects of heavy adolescent drinking on the electrical activity and excitability of the cortex.
Researchers noted that alcohol use caused significant alterations in both electrical and chemical neuro-transmission among the study participants, although none of them fulfilled the diagnostic criteria of a substance abuse disorder.
"For young people whose brain is still developing, heavy alcohol use is especially detrimental," the study published in Addiction Biology added.
The use of alcohol may be more detrimental to a developing brain than previously thought, although it takes time for alcohol-related adverse effects to manifest in a person's life.
(With IANS inputs)
