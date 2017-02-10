close
Here comes an easy way to battle asthma, allergies

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, February 10, 2017 - 19:27
Here comes an easy way to battle asthma, allergies

New Delhi: Researchers cliam that consumption of fish oil, which is considered rish source of omega 3 fatty acids may benefit patients with diseases such as asthma.

The findings, led by researchers at University of Rochester in New York, found that omega-3 fatty acid products can reduce the production of IgE -- the antibodies that cause allergic reactions and asthma symptoms in people with milder cases of asthma.

Once ingested, the omega 3 fatty acids convert to special pro-resolving mediators that halt inflammation without suppressing the immune system.

However, in patients with severe asthma who use high doses of oral steroids, the omega-3 fatty acids were found less effective because the corticosteroids block the beneficial effects.

Previous studies have shown that certain fatty acids contained in fish oil regulate the function of B cells.

For the new study, published in the journal JCI Insight, the team collected blood from 17 patients and isolated their B immune cells in the laboratory to explore the impact of pure omega-3-derived products on IgE and other molecules that fuel the disease.

(With IANS inputs)

First Published: Friday, February 10, 2017 - 19:27

