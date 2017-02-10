Here comes an easy way to battle asthma, allergies
New Delhi: Researchers cliam that consumption of fish oil, which is considered rish source of omega 3 fatty acids may benefit patients with diseases such as asthma.
The findings, led by researchers at University of Rochester in New York, found that omega-3 fatty acid products can reduce the production of IgE -- the antibodies that cause allergic reactions and asthma symptoms in people with milder cases of asthma.
Once ingested, the omega 3 fatty acids convert to special pro-resolving mediators that halt inflammation without suppressing the immune system.
Insomnia linked to higher risk of asthma
However, in patients with severe asthma who use high doses of oral steroids, the omega-3 fatty acids were found less effective because the corticosteroids block the beneficial effects.
Previous studies have shown that certain fatty acids contained in fish oil regulate the function of B cells.
For the new study, published in the journal JCI Insight, the team collected blood from 17 patients and isolated their B immune cells in the laboratory to explore the impact of pure omega-3-derived products on IgE and other molecules that fuel the disease.
(With IANS inputs)
