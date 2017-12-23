Here’s why you should take good care of oral health even at old age

New Delhi: Do you brush your teeth every day? How many times do you brush your teeth in a day? Do you floss your teeth and clean your tongue daily? Do you visit a dentist if you suffer from oral health problems?

If yes, you could be at lower risk of frailty at old age. And if not, then please start taking good care of your oral health right from young age as it can lead to health problems when you hit 60. Here are few reasons you should brush your teeth before going to bed

According to a study, taking good care of your mouth, teeth and gums is a worthy goal even at the old age. This is because oral health problems are linked to greater risks of developing frailty in older adults.

The presence of oral health problems are linked with greater risks of being frail and developing frailty in older age, said researchers.

Researchers analysed 1,622 older men with complete tooth loss, dry mouth and cumulative oral health problems. The results indicated that frailty was independent of socioeconomic factors and comorbidities.

The findings suggest that identifying and treating poor oral health condition in older people could be important in preventing frailty. The research appears in Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.

How does frailty affect in old age?

Frailty is a common clinical syndrome in older adults. Considered to be the same as disability, it increases the risk of poor health in old people such as falls and disability, which can lead to hospitalisation and in some cases can lead to mortality.

It also ups the risk of co-morbid condition at old age.

Hence, it is wise to prevent these issues right from young age. And of the simple tip is to brush your teeth regularly and maintain good oral hygiene.