Here's how you can easily prevent tuberculosis
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - 20:24
New Delhi: Tuberculosis or TB is a infectious disease of the lungs which is caused by mycobacterium tuberculosis.
In spite of various medical advancements during the last few years, poor hygienic conditions and poverty are some reasons that are not letting us live in a tuberculosis-free world.
Here are some easy ways to keep TB at bay:
- Consuming nutritious food (foods rich in antioxidants mainly).
- Try to lead a stress-free life.
- Regular exercising. (You can start with brisk walk)
- Adequate sleep is another essential point.
- Try to breathe as much fresh air as you can.
First Published: Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - 20:24
