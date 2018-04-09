Here's how you can keep your kidney healthy

New Delhi: Kidney is a vital organ of our body and keeping them in good shape is extremely essential. Chronic kidney diseases (CKD) have become a major health concern worldwide. The disease is a long-term condition where the kidneys don't work properly, leading to kidney failure (Renal failure) over time. It can affect people of all ages and races, including children.

Therefore, we should keep our kidneys healthy. Here are some simple tips by which you can keep your them healthy:

Exercise regularly to keep your blood flow in check. It helps in keeping your kidneys healthy.

Maintain an ideal weight, if you are on the heavier side.

Eat a healthy diet that includes plenty of fruits and vegetables.

If you are suffering from diabetes, manage your blood sugar level.

Monitor blood pressure and cholesterol.

Know your family history, especially that of kidney disease.

Limit your salt intake.

Avoid unhealthy habits such as smoking, drinking. And if you smoke, quit now.

Besides following these tips, one can also keep their kidney healthy by simply eating a healthy balanced diet.

Here are a few foods which you can include in your daily diet:

Red bell peppers

This red veggie is good for health and kidney because it contains an excellent source of vitamin C, vitamin A and vitamin B6, folic acid, fiber and lycopene, an antioxidant that protects against certain cancers.

Cauliflower

Besides being an excellent source of vitamin C, cauliflower is rich in folate and fiber. It is packed with compounds that help the liver neutralise toxic substances.

Garlic

Garlic has various health benefits. It is also good for lowering Cholesterol.

Onions

Onion contains rich amount of chromium – a mineral that helps your body with carbohydrate, fat and protein metabolism. Onion is filled with flavonoids, especially quercetin. Quercetin is a powerful antioxidant and is believed to help reduce heart disease and protects against many cancers.