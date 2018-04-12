Here's why you need to detox your body

New Delhi: Who doesn't want to stay fit and lead a healthy lifestyle? Well, everyone does and for that one needs to take special care of their diet. Besides eating healthy food, nowadays many people are opting for detox programs as it helps to get rid of all the toxins from the body and also makes sure you lose weight.

Detoxification is a vital component in keeping the toxins away which lead to several chronic illnesses. Not many are aware of the fact that one of the best ways to rid ourselves of harmful toxins from the body is by drinking lots of water.

Here are some of the benefits of detoxifying the body:

Strong immune system

Detoxifying the body strengthens our immune system as organs are clean and free to function as they should.

Help reduce weight

Detoxifying the body helps in losing weight in the short term. A detox diet is a healthier way to establish good eating habits and get rid of unhealthy ones.

Good for skin

One of the most important benefits of detoxifying the body is that it makes your skin smoother and glowing. It can also help in getting rid of acne.

Healthy hair

Flushing out toxins from the body is not only good for health but makes our hair healthy too.

Increases energy level

Detoxifying means flushing out all the toxins from the body making the individual more energetic and lively.

And one should take detox drinks as it gives the body, much-needed nutrition without bloating up.

Here are some detox drinks which help in reducing weight:

Honey, lemon, and ginger detox drink

Honey, lemon and ginger give many health benefits to our body. And a detox drink of these three ingredients helps in shedding extra kilos.

Lemon and Orange

Try this lemon and orange detox drink if you want to reduce weight. As lemon helps in getting rid of the extra fat by helping in mobilizing bile from the liver to the small intestine while oranges are an excellent source of antioxidants, with a rich amount of vitamin C and fibre.

Green tea and lemon

Many might not know that green tea mixed with lemon is good for health.

Fruits and vegetable smoothie

We all know that fruits and vegetables are good for health as they contain rich amount of vitamins, minerals, fibre, and proteins. They also help in reducing weight and maintains healthy digestive and immune systems.