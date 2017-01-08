High-fibre diet is the solution to reduce gout inflammation

New Delhi: Inflammation caused due to gout can cause a lot of pain at times. Health experts claim to have found a solution to reduce the inflammation and pain as well.

High-fibre diet consumption can reduce the level of inflammation and the pain too.

It significantly induces the action of gut bacteria to help reduce inflammation associated with gout and possibly help the treatment of arthritis, researchers have found.

Gout is a metabolic disease in which monosodium urate crystals of uric acid -- a waste product in the blood -- form in the body`s tissues or joints, causing inflammation and pain.

The study found that the action of gut bacteria, influenced by different types of food, can affect inflammation in the body.

Diets that are high in fiber trigger bacteria in the gut to produce short chain fatty acids (SCFAs), which induces neutrophil apoptosis and the resolution of inflammation.

The findings may have important implications for the treatment of gout, and possibly for the treatment of arthritis, the researchers said.

(With IANS inputs)