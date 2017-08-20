close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Hop on to the weighing scale daily to accelerate your weight loss process!

Noticing weight gain can motivate adults to adopt lifestyle changes, helping them to avoid an expanding waistline.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 20, 2017 - 12:57
Hop on to the weighing scale daily to accelerate your weight loss process!

New Delhi: Losing weight is not an easy feat to accomplish, even when you have set a specific target. It requires hard work, discipline, dedication, immense will power and self-control.

It is a slow and steady process and many people go to all sorts of lengths to achieve their desired goals like trying out all sorts of diets that suit their requirements or have been proven effective, in order to quicken the process.

A lot of people even tend to give up halfway through their journey, simply because they run out of patience.

While there are a lot of studies that have mentioned certain exercising techniques and diets that can help in this regard, another study has just come up with a way to help you shed those kilos faster.

According to the study, weighing yourself everyday may help you lose weight faster.

According to researchers, standing on the weighing scales produced 'unexpected' effects by encouraging people to cut back on junk food.

Seeing small results regularly in the long battle with the bulge motivates adults to stick with their diet and exercise routine.

Noticing weight gain can motivate adults to adopt lifestyle changes, helping them to avoid an expanding waistline.

Dr Meghan Butryn from Drexel University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania said, “Regularly weighing yourself can motivate you to engage in healthy eating and exercise behaviors.”

“It provides you with evidence that these behaviors are effective in helping you lose weight or prevent weight gain,” Butryn added.

Similarly, if you see weight gain on the scale, that information can motivate you to make a change.

The findings, which also involved experts at the University of Pennsylvania, involved 294 college girls of varying weights.

Each participant had their body fat and BMI measured at the beginning of the study, six months and two years after.

The participants were also quizzed about the frequency of their weighing habits.

On average, women who reported at least one period of daily self-weighing tended to avoid piling on the pounds.

The team was to find that women, who weighed themselves daily had heavier BMIs at baseline than other participants.

The results suggested that self-weighing can effectively prevent weight gain after initial weight loss for people with obesity.

The research appears in the Journal of Behavioral Medicine states.

(With ANI inputs)

TAGS

Weight lossWeight managementLosing weightWeight monitoringTips for weight lossFaster weight loss tipshealth news

From Zee News

Small increase in cigarette price can make smokers quit: Study
Health

Small increase in cigarette price can make smokers quit: St...

Don&#039;t panic if you don&#039;t see your phone nearby – It could lead to anxiety, say researchers
Health

Don't panic if you don't see your phone nearby –...

Finger length may predict athletic ability: Study
Health

Finger length may predict athletic ability: Study

Rising number of cardiac patients in India in 30-40 age group a concern, say doctors
Health

Rising number of cardiac patients in India in 30-40 age gro...

This is why water adds taste to whisky - Read
Health

This is why water adds taste to whisky - Read

Alzheimer&#039;s may be detected years before symptoms appear – thanks to this new eye test
Health

Alzheimer's may be detected years before symptoms appe...

Why are Indian soldiers victimised by depression, suicides? BSF turns counselor
Health

Why are Indian soldiers victimised by depression, suicides?...

Doctor&#039;s attempt to inject hospital superintendent with HIV+ blood over personal grudge foiled
Health

Doctor's attempt to inject hospital superintendent wit...

Shocking! 50 tumours removed from woman&#039;s uterus after three-hour surgery
Health

Shocking! 50 tumours removed from woman's uterus after...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video