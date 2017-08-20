Hop on to the weighing scale daily to accelerate your weight loss process!

New Delhi: Losing weight is not an easy feat to accomplish, even when you have set a specific target. It requires hard work, discipline, dedication, immense will power and self-control.

It is a slow and steady process and many people go to all sorts of lengths to achieve their desired goals like trying out all sorts of diets that suit their requirements or have been proven effective, in order to quicken the process.

A lot of people even tend to give up halfway through their journey, simply because they run out of patience.

While there are a lot of studies that have mentioned certain exercising techniques and diets that can help in this regard, another study has just come up with a way to help you shed those kilos faster.

According to the study, weighing yourself everyday may help you lose weight faster.

According to researchers, standing on the weighing scales produced 'unexpected' effects by encouraging people to cut back on junk food.

Seeing small results regularly in the long battle with the bulge motivates adults to stick with their diet and exercise routine.

Noticing weight gain can motivate adults to adopt lifestyle changes, helping them to avoid an expanding waistline.

Dr Meghan Butryn from Drexel University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania said, “Regularly weighing yourself can motivate you to engage in healthy eating and exercise behaviors.”

“It provides you with evidence that these behaviors are effective in helping you lose weight or prevent weight gain,” Butryn added.

Similarly, if you see weight gain on the scale, that information can motivate you to make a change.

The findings, which also involved experts at the University of Pennsylvania, involved 294 college girls of varying weights.

Each participant had their body fat and BMI measured at the beginning of the study, six months and two years after.

The participants were also quizzed about the frequency of their weighing habits.

On average, women who reported at least one period of daily self-weighing tended to avoid piling on the pounds.

The team was to find that women, who weighed themselves daily had heavier BMIs at baseline than other participants.

The results suggested that self-weighing can effectively prevent weight gain after initial weight loss for people with obesity.

The research appears in the Journal of Behavioral Medicine states.

(With ANI inputs)