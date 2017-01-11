close
How old is the AIDS virus? Scientists say half a billion years!

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 09:23
New Delhi: Scientists have claimed that AIDS virus is half a billion years old.

As per the research, retroviruses have ancient marine origins, having been with their animal hosts through the evolutionary transition from sea to land.

Until now, it was thought that retroviruses were relative newcomers -- possibly as recent as 100 million years in age.

"Our research shows that retroviruses are at least 450 million years old, if not older, and that they must have originated together with, if not before, their vertebrate hosts in the early Paleozoic era," explained Dr Aris Katzourakis from Oxford University's department of zoology.

Furthermore, they would have been present in our vertebrate ancestors prior to the colonisation of land and have accompanied their hosts throughout this transition from sea to land, all the way up until the present day.

First Published: Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 08:18

