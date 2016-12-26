How to keep your joints healthy during winters!
New Delhi: Many people faces lots of health problems during winter, especially joint pain. It is considered the most common problem. But one can keep their joints healthy and strong by following certains things.
Here are some ways that helps to keep your joints healthy in winters:
Wear knee guards
If you want to protect your knees in winters and reduce pain then start wearing knee guards. It not only provide comfort from knee pain but also protect your knees from serious injury.
Stay hydrated
Start drinking lots of water as it is essential for relieving joint pain. In winters, we tend to reduce our water intake, which is needed to maintain the right amount of friction. So make sure the body is hydrated to keep your bones and joints healthy.
Wear right shoes
Wearing a right sized shoe is very important as it is good for your knees, ankles and joints. One should not wear high heels for long hours.
Eat a healthy balanced diet
One should eat a healthy well-balanced diet as it utmost importance especially for people suffering from joint pains. Foods rich in Vitamin D, C and K are good for joint pains. Orange, cabbage, spinach, tomato are superfoods when it comes to getting relief from knee pains.
Regulate your calcium intake
Keep a watch on your calcium intake, which is the much-needed mineral for healthy bones and joints. For this, increase the intake of foods rich in calcium like cheese, milk, spinach, sardines and sesame seeds along with vitamin D-fortified foods.
