“I was told I couldn't have children,” says woman who had 17 miscarriages and is now a mother to four girls!

London: This world never falls short of miracles, which come in the form of blessings and give hope to many in need of them.

An Indian-origin woman from the UK went through the awful ordeal of 17 miscarriages and had almost lost hope after she was told that she could never conceive.

Who could have imagined that she would today be the proud mother to four adorable daughters? Yes, 32-year-old Lytina Kaur was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia, an aggressive cancer of the white blood cells at the young age of 18. Doctors told her she would never be able to give birth after she relapsed and had a bone marrow transplant.

Lytina got married in 2007 and had her first miscarriage in 2010.

5 years later, she found she was pregnant and gave birth to her first daughter Kiran in September 2015. Her twins, Kajal and Kavita, were born via surrogate in India two months later after the hospital had transferred the last four embryos to a surrogate as a goodwill gesture.

In June 2016, Lytina gave birth to Kiyara at the Queen's Medical Centre, Nottingham.

"I was still quite young when I was told I couldn't have children. I didn't think about it too much at the time and thought I'd worry about it when I crossed the bridge. However, when I got married at 23, it was heart-breaking," she told 'Nottingham Post'.

Between 2010 and 2012, she suffered as many as nine miscarriages before undergoing one free cycle of IVF on the UK's state-funded National Health Service (NHS) a year later, which was unsuccessful.

Between 2013 and 2015, a hospital in India made six attempts to implant her embryo into a surrogate - but each ended in miscarriage and the couple gave up.

"In the end, we were really lucky...I love spending time with my kids and I need to make the most because they'll be in school in a few years' time," said the mother of four.

She said she goes through a box of 82 nappies every five to six days - and that she has also stopped counting the amount of baby formula and food she uses.

