Important Health Days of 2017 - Watch out for our coverage of these major events

New Delhi: The year that has gone by – 2016 - saw a series of breakthroughs and discoveries in the field of medical science. Yet, in a quest to find ways that could help improve the quality of patients' lives as well as unearth miraculous antidotes for various diseases that do not have a cure in the temporary world, tireless scientists, including medical doctors, are continuously working day and night carrying out researches and experiments.

As we anxiously await more breakthroughs for these challenging diseases and health conditions, let us take a quick glance at some of the major health events of 2017, starting from January till December:

January

4 - World Braille Day

29 - World Leprosy Day (Last Sunday in January)

February

2 - World Wetlands Day

4 - World Cancer Day

15 - International Childhood Cancer Day

28 - Rare Disease Day (Last day in February)

March

Self-injury Awareness Day: 1st March - Article/Bureau

9 - World Kidney Day (Second Thursday in March)

12 to 18 – World Glaucoma Week

17 – World Sleep Day (Friday of the second full week in March)

20 - World Head Injury Awareness Day

20 - World Oral Health Day

21 - World Down Syndrome Day

24 - World Tuberculosis Day

26 - World Purple Day (Epilepsy Awareness Day)

April

2 - World Autism Awareness Day

7 - World Health Day

17 - World Haemophilia Day

24 to 30 - World Immunization Week

25 - World Malaria Day

28 - World Day for Safety and Health at Work

May

2 - World Asthma Day (1st Tuesday in May)

8 - World Thalassaemia Day

10 - Move for Health Day

12 - International Nurses Day

17 - World Hypertension Day

18 - World AIDS Vaccine Awareness Day or World AIDS Vaccine Day

24 - World Schizophrenia Day

25 - World Thyroid Day

28 - International Day of Action for Women's Health

31 - World No Tobacco Day or Anti Tobacco Day

June

8 - World Brain Tumor Day

12 to 18 - Men’s Health Week

14 - World Blood Donor’s Day

21 - World Yoga Day

July

11 - World Population Day

28 - World Hepatitis Day

August

1 to 7 - World Breastfeeding week

September

10 - World Suicide Prevention Day

21 - International Alzheimer’s Day

24 - International Day of the Deaf (last Sunday in September)

26 - World Contraception Day

28 - World Rabies Day

29 - World Heart Day

October

Breast Cancer Awareness Month

1 - World Vegetarian Day

1 - International Coffee Day

4 - World Cerebral Day (1st Wednesday in October)

6 - World Smile Day (1st Friday in October)

10 - World Mental Health Day

12 - World Arthritis Day

12 - World Sight Day/ World Blind Day (2nd Thursday in October)

16 - World Food Day

20 - World Osteoporosis Day

21 - Global Iodine Deficiency Disorders Prevention Day

24 - World Polio Day

29 - World Psoriasis Day

November

Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month

12 - World Pneumonia Day

14 - World Diabetes Day

15 - World Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Day (2nd or 3rd Wednesday in November)

19 - World Toilet Day

December

1 - World AIDS Day

3 - International Day of Disabled Persons

9 - World Patient Safety Day

