Important Health Days of 2017 - Watch out for our coverage of these major events
New Delhi: The year that has gone by – 2016 - saw a series of breakthroughs and discoveries in the field of medical science. Yet, in a quest to find ways that could help improve the quality of patients' lives as well as unearth miraculous antidotes for various diseases that do not have a cure in the temporary world, tireless scientists, including medical doctors, are continuously working day and night carrying out researches and experiments.
As we anxiously await more breakthroughs for these challenging diseases and health conditions, let us take a quick glance at some of the major health events of 2017, starting from January till December:
January
4 - World Braille Day
29 - World Leprosy Day (Last Sunday in January)
February
2 - World Wetlands Day
4 - World Cancer Day
15 - International Childhood Cancer Day
28 - Rare Disease Day (Last day in February)
March
Self-injury Awareness Day: 1st March - Article/Bureau
9 - World Kidney Day (Second Thursday in March)
12 to 18 – World Glaucoma Week
17 – World Sleep Day (Friday of the second full week in March)
20 - World Head Injury Awareness Day
20 - World Oral Health Day
21 - World Down Syndrome Day
24 - World Tuberculosis Day
26 - World Purple Day (Epilepsy Awareness Day)
April
2 - World Autism Awareness Day
7 - World Health Day
17 - World Haemophilia Day
24 to 30 - World Immunization Week
25 - World Malaria Day
28 - World Day for Safety and Health at Work
May
2 - World Asthma Day (1st Tuesday in May)
8 - World Thalassaemia Day
10 - Move for Health Day
12 - International Nurses Day
17 - World Hypertension Day
18 - World AIDS Vaccine Awareness Day or World AIDS Vaccine Day
24 - World Schizophrenia Day
25 - World Thyroid Day
28 - International Day of Action for Women's Health
31 - World No Tobacco Day or Anti Tobacco Day
June
8 - World Brain Tumor Day
12 to 18 - Men’s Health Week
14 - World Blood Donor’s Day
21 - World Yoga Day
July
11 - World Population Day
28 - World Hepatitis Day
August
1 to 7 - World Breastfeeding week
September
10 - World Suicide Prevention Day
21 - International Alzheimer’s Day
24 - International Day of the Deaf (last Sunday in September)
26 - World Contraception Day
28 - World Rabies Day
29 - World Heart Day
October
Breast Cancer Awareness Month
1 - World Vegetarian Day
1 - International Coffee Day
4 - World Cerebral Day (1st Wednesday in October)
6 - World Smile Day (1st Friday in October)
10 - World Mental Health Day
12 - World Arthritis Day
12 - World Sight Day/ World Blind Day (2nd Thursday in October)
16 - World Food Day
20 - World Osteoporosis Day
21 - Global Iodine Deficiency Disorders Prevention Day
24 - World Polio Day
29 - World Psoriasis Day
November
Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month
12 - World Pneumonia Day
14 - World Diabetes Day
15 - World Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Day (2nd or 3rd Wednesday in November)
19 - World Toilet Day
December
1 - World AIDS Day
3 - International Day of Disabled Persons
9 - World Patient Safety Day
Stay tuned and don't miss out on our coverage of all of the events!
