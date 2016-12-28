Include these foods in your diet to reduce cholesterol!

New Delhi: Eating a balanced diet is very important to lead a healthy lifestyle. Our diet plays an important role in keeping our cholesterol level in check. One can easily reduce their cholesterol levels by eating a good diet with some physical activities.

Here are some foods that can lower cholesterol level:

Olive oil

Include olive oil in your diet to get its heart-healthy benefits. As it contains a potent mix of antioxidants, it helps to lower the cholesterol level in the body.

Garlic

One should include garlic in their diet as it prevents individual cholesterol particles from sticking to the blood vessel walls thereby reducing the chances of artery clogging and plaque formation!

Nuts

Nuts like walnuts, almonds not only healthy and tasty, but also helps to reduce cholesterol level and reduces the risk of heart disease. So, eat a handful of nuts daily but make sure that it's not salted or coated with sugar.

Avocado

Being a rich source of Beta- sistoserol, avocado helps to reduce the amount of cholesterol. It also help in increasing the level of HDL or good cholesterol in the body.

Fish

Consuming fish regularly will help to keep the heart healthy as it contains high levels of omega-3 fatty acids which reduces your blood pressure and risk of developing blood clots.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal contains soluble fiber that reduces your low-density lipoprotein (LDL), the bad cholesterol. It reduces the absorption of cholesterol into your bloodstream as well.