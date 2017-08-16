close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Increase your intake of iron, calcium: 5 tips for healthy nails

Increase your intake of iron, calcium and massage your nails with olive oil to keep your nails healthy, say experts.

IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 22:34
Increase your intake of iron, calcium: 5 tips for healthy nails
Image for representational purpose only

New Delhi: Increase your intake of iron, calcium and massage your nails with olive oil to keep your nails healthy, say experts.

Ishika Taneja, Executive Director Alps Group, and Ragini Mehra, founder, Beauty Source, list down some tips to keep nails healthy. Follow these on a regular basis, and we’re sure you shall have healthy, shiny nails in no time!

  • Continuous applications of nail polish make nails go dull. Rub lemon at least thrice in a week to get rid of yellowness.
  • You can also massage your nails every alternative day for about three to five minutes with olive or coconut oil to add moisture to them. Repeat the process and you’ll restore shine within a few days.
  • Nails tend to get dry when exposed to water repeatedly. So, to lock in the natural moisture of the nails, simply massage your nails with any good quality oil every day to prevent your nails from getting dry and brittle. You can apply lukewarm oil and leave overnight. It softens the nails and cuticles and moisturise your hands.
  • Increase your intake of iron, calcium, zinc, and vitamins A, C, D and E. All these nutrients are essential for healthy and shiny nails. One of the most common items that has all these ingredients is yogurt. Also, eat foods rich in protein to give your nails the essential strength, health, and shine because nails are made up of the structural proteins known as keratin.
  • Practice good nail hygiene. Keep fingernails dry and clean. Avoid using chemicals on your nails.

TAGS

WellnessNailsHealthy nailsironCalciumOlive oilTips for healthy nails

From Zee News

Multicolour MRIs could help improve disease diagnosis: Study
Health

Multicolour MRIs could help improve disease diagnosis: Stud...

This new pain reliever may help combat opioid abuse
Health

This new pain reliever may help combat opioid abuse

Beware women! Working night shifts may up breast cancer risk
Health

Beware women! Working night shifts may up breast cancer ris...

Pregnancy after eating? Ex-lingerie model suffers from rare condition making her look 9 months pregnant!
Health

Pregnancy after eating? Ex-lingerie model suffers from rare...

Inability to smell could expose you to Alzheimer&#039;s disease
Health

Inability to smell could expose you to Alzheimer's dis...

E- cigarettes can help you kick the butt – Read
Health

E- cigarettes can help you kick the butt – Read

Mind blown! Agonising muscle cramp makes man&#039;s calf wriggle like a foetus in a mother&#039;s womb – Watch video
Health

Mind blown! Agonising muscle cramp makes man's calf wr...

Spending more time at gym can make men infertile
Health

Spending more time at gym can make men infertile

Walnuts: Your nutty buddies that can help keep hunger at bay! - Read
Health

Walnuts: Your nutty buddies that can help keep hunger at ba...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video