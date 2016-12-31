Iron deficiency anaemia may elevate risk of hearing loss
New Delhi: A new study conducted by scientists says that iron deficiency anemia may increase the risk of hearing loss.
This finding will in turn open new possibilities for early identification and appropriate treatment of the condition.
For the study, researchers from Pennsylvania State University in the US determined iron deficiency anaemia by low hemoglobin and ferritin levels for age and sex in 305,339 adults ages 21 to 90 years; associations between hearing loss and iron deficiency anaemia (IDA) were then evaluated.
Of the patients in the study population, 43 per cent were men; average age was 50 years.
Combined hearing loss is defined as any combination of conductive hearing loss (which is due to problems with the bones of the middle ear), sensorineural hearing loss (when there is damage to the cochlea or to the nerve pathways from the inner ear to the brain), deafness and unspecified hearing loss.
