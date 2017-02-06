Jayalalithaa died of sepsis: What you need to know about this life-threatening condition

New Delhi: Dr Richard Beale, the London-based docotor, who was flown in to treat Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa when she was lying in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai, on Monday clarified that the former AIADMK leader died of sepsis.

He said Jayalalithaa, who had severe diabetes, was suffering from septicemia when she came to the hospital. Here are some key facts that you need to know about the condition:

Sepsis is a life-threatening condition triggered by an infection in any part of the body.

Sepsis occurs when chemicals released into the bloodstream to fight the infection trigger inflammation throughout the body instead.

The most common types of infection leading to sepsis are - Pneumonia or lung infection, abdominal infection, a kidney infection, bloodstream infection.

Although anyone can get sepsis, some people have a higher risk of getting the infection, including-

- Young children and the elderly

- People with a medical condition that weakens their immune system such as HIV or leukaemia.

- People with diabetes

- People being treated in an ICU, undergoing or receiving treatments such as chemotherapy or long-term steroids.

- People who recently had surgery.

Sepsis can lead to septic shock and death if it is left untreated.

As sepsis progresses quickly, getting immediate medical help is vital in case you or someone in your family suspects having the condition because every minute and hour counts.