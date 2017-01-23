Karnataka: Baby with four legs, two male sex organs born in Raichur
New Delhi: A woman recently gave birth to a strange looking baby - four legs and two male sex organs - at a hospital in Raichur, Karnataka.
The baby was delivered in the early hours of Saturday - at 4.23am - at the Dhadeasugure Primary Health Centre (PHC), reported The Times of India. It was a normal delivery.
The infant, which was shifted to Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS), Ballari ,on Saturday evening, has been placed in neonatal care.
Dr Divakar Gaddi, who is handling the baby's case at VIMS, said a team of surgeons is looking into the baby's condition, which he termed as a very challenging case for them.
The baby was born to Lalitamma, 23, and Chennabasava, 26, residents of Puladinni village in Dadeasugure Hobali of Sindhanoore taluk in Raichur.
