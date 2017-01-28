Know how pollution affect your eyes!

New Delhi: Everyone use masks to protect themselves from polluted air. But do you know that pollution gives a harmfull effect on the eyes as well? Well, no one is aware of these nasty effects of air pollution.

Here are some ways pollution affect our eyes:

Dry eyes

Air pollution can cause dry eye syndrome as it affects the cornea and the inflammation of it causes itchiness and burning sensation in the eyes.

Conjunctivitis

Besides viral or bacterial infection, conjunctivitis can also be caused due to dust and pollution, which leads to irritation of the eyes. This eye infections is an inflammation of the conjunctiva in the eye characterised by red eyes and swollen eyelids.

Allergy

Pollution causes an allergic reaction in people with sensitive eyes. It causes redness, itchiness, watery and irritation of the eyes which needs immediate medical attention.

Eye infections

Photochemical smog which is packed with hazardous chemicals not only causes eye irritation and damages the eyes, but also put you at risk of eye infections. So, one should wear eye wear to prevent eye problems due to pollution.